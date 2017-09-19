B-17 to take flight in Lowcountry, residents invited out for rare opportunity

Johns Island, SC (WCBD) – This upcoming weekend, Lowcountry residents have the chance to take a once in a lifetime flight.

The Liberty Foundation “Salute to Veterans” tour is in Johns Island on Saturday September 23rd.

During that tour, people will be able to take flight in the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress named Madras Maiden.

The B-17 was built in the 1940’s and prior to the start of this tour had never been available to the public for flight experiences.

The flights will be between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., ground tours will follow after the day’s last flight.

Saturday’s event will happen at the Charleston Executive Airport, anyone wishing to schedule a flight or tour, click here