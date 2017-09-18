Volvo already looking to expand in Berkeley County

Volvo has not made any cars here in the lowcountry yet, but it seems they’re looking to expand already!

A $24 million dollar investment in Berkeley County will create at least 300 new jobs. That investment is tied to Volvo.

The county tells us the investment is going toward what’s called “Project Iona”. That is the code name for the the Volvo expansion and economic plan.

The expansion was discussed for the first time Friday at Berkeley County’s meeting. You can view the agenda here.

A press conference is scheduled on Monday, September 25th.