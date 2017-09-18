Traffic Alert: Lane Shift for Maybank Highway Improvements Project

Charleston County Government announces a lane shift will begin on Maybank Highway starting Tuesday, September 19. In addition to the lane shift, the speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph for the safety of crews working in the area. Crews will be working in the drainage ditch areas for phase 2 of the Maybank Highway Improvements Project. All work is weather permitting.

Eastbound Traffic coming from Johns Island to James Island will be shifted into the available left hand turn lane only into Fenwick Hall.

The lane shift will occur during the day between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday – Friday.

Drivers traveling through the project’s construction zone are asked to be aware of equipment and crews working in the area at all times.

This lane shift is expected to be in place for the next two weeks.

This phase of the project includes the continuation of the lane from the Paul J. Gelegotis Bridge to the existing right turn lane at the intersection of River Road. The widening will help alleviate the afternoon congestion onto Johns Island caused by the merging of the two travel lanes. Bicycle and pedestrian accommodations are also included.

The goal of the project is to improve traffic flow and safety on Maybank Highway and to provide adequate bicycle and pedestrian accommodations. Planning for the projected started in 2007 and construction will be completed in three phases.

Visit the official website for public meeting notices and up-to-date news and information about all Charleston County Transportation Sales Tax road projects. Anyone with questions about the project can call Charleston County’s Transportation Development Department at (843) 202-6140.

For information on Charleston County Government news and services, the public can click here.