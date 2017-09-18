Town of Summerville will subscribe to SCE&G’s community solar program

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville Town Council passed a motion to subscribe to SCE&G’s community solar program, the largest community solar program in the state.

“We’re trying to offset some of our electric expenses that we pay to SCE&G by the use of solar panels,” said Summerville Mayor Wiley Johnson.

The program allows the town to use solar power without installing solar panels on town-owned property. It will produce electricity from panels that will be built at solar facilities elsewhere.

Mayor Johnson expects the program to produce savings for the town.

“We are paying about a thousand dollars a year to subscribe to this service,’ said Johnson. “Now, they will save us around $6,500, give or take, in energy costs every year and our contract runs for 20 years.”

The solar energy will power street lights and other town electricity costs. The mayor said right now Summerville pays $229,500 in metered electrical service per year.