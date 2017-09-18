Summerville DREAM holding visioning meetings for downtown improvement

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville DREAM, a non-profit organization that prompts downtown revitalization, is looking for ideas on community transformation strategies for the downtown district.

The organization held its second meeting on Friday to get input from residents on their vision for the future of Summerville. The information gathered from the meetings will be used to identify the strategies for Summerville DREAM to work on starting in January 2018.

Michael Lisle, the executive director of the organization, said that there have been a lot of great ideas at the meetings and he wants residents to know that they all will be considered.

“A lot of very good input,” said Leslie. One of the things that we’ve committed to the town of Summerville and to the residents is that we’re going to be completely transparent about this. At the end of this process once we’ve had the opportunity to evaluate the input and the data that we have we’re going to produce a report so that everyone can see every idea was considered, every idea was listened to.”

Summerville DREAM has hosted many events over the last several years but Leslie said that they would like to also do other kinds of work now.

“Frankly we had become a very event heavy organization because events are fun and they’re relatively easy to get done, yeah you need volunteers and such, but we’re moving back towards much more of a project-based as opposed to just events.”

The next and final two visioning meetings will be held on September 26th at 8:30 a.m. at the Flowertown Theater and later that same day at 5:30 p.m. at Summerville Elementary School.