North Charleston Police responding to reported stabbing

North Charleston, SC (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is on the scene of a reported stabbing.

According to dispatchers from the Charleston County 911 Center it happened around 4:00 a.m. Monday.

Police are in the 3600 block of Dorchester Road investigating that report.

We have reached out to the North Charleston Police Department and are waiting to hear back, News 2 has also sent a crew to the scene to gather more information.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story.

 

