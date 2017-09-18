Marlboro County man accused of murdering mother, daughter indicted

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The man accused of murdering a mother and daughter in May 2017 has been indicted.

According to public records, Jejauncey Fernando Harrington, 33, from Bennettsville, was indicted Tuesday, September 12.

He is facing murder, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime charges. Harrington was initially arrested for kidnapping 8-year-old Iyana Lowery and killing her mother, Ella Lowery.

Harrington was jailed on May 5th for the murder of Ella Lowery. He was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to Ella Lowery’s death.

He was also charged with kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to the disappearance of 8-year-old Iyana Lowery.

Harrington was charged with murder and armed robbery in connection to Iyana Lowery’s body being discovered May 14, and identified May 16.

According to warrants, DNA evidence found in Harrington’s car links him to both victims.