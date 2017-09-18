Coroner identifies victim in fatal Highway 17 accident

By Published:

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD) – Sunday evening authorities responded to a single vehicle accident on Highway 17 at Shelmore Blvd.

At approximately 11:33 p.m., Mount Pleasant Police Department Officers responded to the scene. According to authorities a box truck was headed northbound on Highway 17 when it ran off the road and struck a traffic light pole.

The driver of the truck has been identified by the Charleston County Coroner as 22-year-old Keith Jurrell Hayes.  Hayes was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina where he did succumb to the injuries received.

This collision is still under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department’s Traffic Bureau.

 

