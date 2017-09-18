Bond denied for two suspects in Columbia shooting that left 8 injured

By Published:

Columbia, SC (AP/WCBD) – A shooting Saturday left four men and four women injured in Columbia.

According to the Columbia Police Department, the shootings happened in the city’s Vista Entertainment District.

Authorities say prior to the shooting, there was an altercation.

A bond hearing was held for three of the four suspects Sunday, John Bates Junior, Keveas Gallman and Jarvis Tucker.

Bond was denied for both Bates and Gallman, Tucker received a $250,000 bond, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The fourth suspect Maleik Houseal remains in the hospital.

The eight victims range in age from 22 years old to 52 years old, the victims’ conditions ranged from grazes to critically injured.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s