Attorney: Nuclear power report should have been released

Columbia, SC (AP) – An attorney for a legislative panel investigating the failure of a nuclear power project in South Carolina says a report the owners intended to keep secret shows they knew the reactors couldn’t be completed as planned at least two years before they abandoned the effort.

The panel’s attorney, Scott Elliott, said Friday the report was “designed to never see the light of day.”

He says South Carolina Electric & Gas should have disclosed its existence and critical findings as it repeatedly sought approval from state regulators to spend more.

SCE&G and state-owned Santee Cooper hired Bechtel Corp. through a law firm in 2015 to assess construction.

Kevin Marsh, the CEO of SCE&G’s parent company, told legislators the report was confidential because it was intended to be used in potential lawsuits.