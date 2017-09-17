Upcoming event to support the Nick Price Foundation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Academic Magnet Senior Nick Price was first diagnosed with a brain tumor in January 2015. His family traveled the country searching for help, and eventually found a surgeon in Arizona who removed the tumor. Price is now cancer free and has created his own non-profit to help families in a similar situation. The Nick Price Foundation, which provides financial help for people battling cancer and brain tumors. Price says so far they have helped 50 families across the Palmetto State.

The Nick Price Foundation’s main fundraiser is the “Gold Party” happening on Friday, September 29th from 6-9:30 PM at Republic Garden and Lounge (462 King Street, Charleston). Tickets are $25 dollars and can be purchased online, here, or at the door.