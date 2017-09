GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)-UPDATE: According to the Greenville Sheriff’s Office, the hikers have been found safe.

Authorities in Greenville were searching for a father and daughter after they disappeared while hiking. Authorities say both were hiking to the bottom of Bald Rock Heritage Preserve near Greer Highway and never made it back up. The girl’s mother called police around 8 PM Saturday. Several search and rescue crews including a helicopter worked to look for the pair.