Lowcountry Giving Day brings 140 nonprofits together

By Published:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lowcountry Giving Day is back, put on by a new organization this year, the Collective Force Foundation. The goal of Lowcountry Giving Day is to raise as much money for local non-profits as possible, but National Director of Community Giving and Engagement, Rebecca Roberts Finley, says this year it goes beyond money. The event will help put 140 organizations face-to-face with the community. They will have the chance to meet, receive donations, and also attract new volunteers all in one place. It’s happening Tuesday, September 19th at The Joe from 3-9 PM. The event will also have live music, food and drink, and a comedy show.

If you cannot attend the event and would still like to donate to local nonprofits, click here. Or you can donate with a check at any South State Bank branch.

