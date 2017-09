CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Police are re-directing traffic on Savannah Highway due to a traffic accident. It is reported the crash happened in the area near Doschers. All lanes are shut down on this stretch of roadway and law enforcement officers are redirecting traffic through nearby side streets. No word on any injuries at this time. News 2 has a crew on the way and will update this article with more information when it is available.

Advertisement