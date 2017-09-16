Flood waters force West Ashley congregation out of their place of worship third year in a row

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — Almost a week after Tropical Storm Irma passed through the Lowcountry, and many people haven’t even put a dent in their rebuilding process.

Crosstowne Christian Church in West Ashley has flooded three years in a row. The most recent flooding was Monday during Tropical Storm Irma, but it also flooded last year during Hurricane Matthew, and the year before during the historic floods.

Lead Teaching Pastor, Paul Rienzo, said the growth in West Ashley may be what’s causing the recent flooding issues.

“It seems like the drain field isn’t working like it should, and the drain field was already over taxed. The City is aware of that and performing studies to come up with remedies, but now, it’s at the point where it just can’t handle it anymore,” said Rienzo about the amount of water that accumulates in the area.

The church is undergoing yet another interior renovation. During the construction, church services will be at West Ashley High School.