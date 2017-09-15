VIDEO: Woman caught on camera stealing elderly woman’s purse

BURBANK, Calif. (WNCN) – Burbank police say an elderly woman’s purse was stolen from right underneath her while grocery shopping Tuesday.

The theft was caught on camera and shows the suspect sneak up on the victim and wait for her to stand up and grab an item.

That’s when the suspect quickly snatches the victim’s purse before walking away.

Police said the suspect left in a 4-door white sedan with chrome rims, possibly an older model Lexus GS.

The purse was found on the side of the road but the victim’s credit cards, identification, and money were gone.

Burbank police said the victim’s credit cards were used to make large purchases at Target and Lowe’s.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division, at (818) 238-3210. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call “LA Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP,” or through their website, at LACrimeStoppers.org.