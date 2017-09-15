Tropical Storm Irma debris disposal

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – Due to minimal vegetative debris from Tropical Storm Irma, Dorchester County will not be collecting debris, curbside. Residents who need assistance with debris removal are advised to contact a private hauler, contractor, or call 2-1-1 weekdays between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Residents, who live within the municipal limits of the City of North Charleston or the Town of Summerville, should contact their respective Public Works Departments for information on curbside debris removal.

You can also take yard debris to the Miles Jamison and Sandy Pines Convenience Sites.

The locations will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday – Saturday, until further notice.

Miles Jamison Site, 130 Suburban Lane, Summerville SC, 29483

Sandy Pines Site, 374 Sandy Pines Road, Dorchester SC, 29437

Limbs should be no more than 10-12 inches in diameter and not more than 4-6 feet in length. Oversized limbs, tree trunks, and stumps will not be accepted.

Trailer length restrictions have been suspended at both sites for residents performing storm clean up. Contractor use is strictly prohibited and will result in civil penalties.