Tropical Depression Fourteen gaining strength; likely to become TS Lee tonight

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Tropical Depression Fourteen will likely become Tropical Storm Lee later Friday.

11pm Thursday UPDATE….Tropical Depression 14 develops in far eastern Atlantic Ocean. Most likely becomes Lee pic.twitter.com/4JqdBf8XfK — Rob Fowler (@RobStormTeam2) September 15, 2017

According to the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the maximum sustained winds are at 35 MPH. The storm is 430 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The latest computer models show the cyclone moving in a west-northwest direction at about 10 mph.

It is expected to be over the open Atlantic for at least the next several days.

Tropical Depression 14 is expected to stay over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean for the next several days https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/zyzAxdhFvY — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 15, 2017

