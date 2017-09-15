Tropical Depression Fourteen gaining strength; likely to become TS Lee tonight

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Tropical Depression Fourteen will likely become Tropical Storm Lee later Friday.
According to the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the maximum sustained winds are at 35 MPH. The storm is 430 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.
The latest computer models show the cyclone moving in a west-northwest direction at about 10 mph.
It is expected to be over the open Atlantic for at least the next several days.
