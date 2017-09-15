Teacher suspended, accused of assaulting 6th grader who didn’t stand for Pledge of Allegiance

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WFLA/WDIV) – A teacher in Farmington Hills, Michigan, was suspended for allegedly assaulting a sixth grader who did not stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.

The boy had only been at the school for a week. He said he feels his rights were violated when he didn’t stand for the Pledge.

“The teacher consultant comes up behind me, snatches me out of my chair violently,” he said. “I was so confused I didn’t know what was going on.”

Stone Chaney said a homeroom teacher at East Middle School tried forcing him to stand.

“I don’t stand because I don’t pledge to a flag. I pledge to God and family,” he said.

His father addressed the district directly during their last board meeting.

“It’s his choice to sit. I don’t make him sit. And they should respect that,” said dad Brian Chaney.