Motorcycle, Car crash leaving one person dead

Charleston County, SC (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deadly crash that happened Thursday night.
According to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Folly Road near Joe Richardson Road sometime around 11:00 p.m.
The crash was between a car and a motorcycle, but officials from the sheriff’s office have not released any further details on what led to the crash or who the victim is.
