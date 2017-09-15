Motorcycle, Car crash leaving one person dead

Charleston County, SC (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deadly crash that happened Thursday night.

According to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Folly Road near Joe Richardson Road sometime around 11:00 p.m.

TRAFFIC: CCSO working a traffic fatality 🚗 vs 🏍on Folly Rd near Joe Richardson Rd. #chsnews #chstrfc — ChasCoSheriff (@ChasCoSheriff) September 15, 2017

The crash was between a car and a motorcycle, but officials from the sheriff’s office have not released any further details on what led to the crash or who the victim is.

