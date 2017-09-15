Motorcycle, Car crash leaving one person dead

By Published: Updated:

Charleston County, SC (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deadly  crash that happened Thursday night.

According to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Folly Road near Joe Richardson Road sometime around 11:00 p.m.

The crash was between a car and a motorcycle, but officials from the sheriff’s office have not released any further details on what led to the crash or who the victim is.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android.
 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s