Man wanted for Mexico murder arrested in Lowcountry

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A man wanted in connection with a murder in Mexico is in police custody in the Lowcountry.

Armando Vazquez-Duran, 31, of Goose Creek was wanted for a 2007 murder charge from Mexico.

Officials say law enforcement received information that Vazquez-Duran maybe residing in Berkeley County. Once the information was obtained, Vazquez-Duran’s status was confirmed through Interpol.

Vazquez-Duran was arrested at a home in Goose Creek on Thursday, September 14.

He’s currently being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.

