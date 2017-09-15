Goose Creek PD search for suspect using stolen credit card

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — The Goose Creek Police Department is searching for the person who used a stolen credit card back in August.

Authorities say on Saturday, August 19 at 7:08 p.m., video surveillance captured someone purchasing items using a stolen credit card at the Walmart on Saint James Avenue.

The suspect was wearing a white shirt, white shorts, white tennis shoes, and a dark in color hat.

The suspect is a white male who is approximately 5’08”.

The suspect used the stolen credit card at several locations in Goose Creek, according to authorities.

If you have any information, please contact Investigator Wolfsen at 843-863-5200 ext. 2338, or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.