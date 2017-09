MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County School District and Dorchester District Two has announced make-up days for students following Tropical Storm Irma.

In Dorchester County, designated make-up days of October 23, 2017; February 19, 2018; and March 16, 2018, will now be full instructional days for students.

In Charleston County, the dates of November 20-21, 2017 and February 19 are regular school days.

Schools were closed September 8, 11, and 12.