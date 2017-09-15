SCE&G making repairs following natural gas leak in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — South Carolina Electic & Gas is making repairs following a gas leak in downtown Charleston, according to the Charleston Fire Department.

The incident at Rutledge Ave was reported just before 12:30 p.m. on Friday, September 15.

Details are limited but we were told just before 2 p.m. that fire crews have cleared the scene of a reported gas leak in downtown Charleston and SCE&G is at the scene making repairs.

