SCE&G making repairs following natural gas leak in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — South Carolina Electic & Gas is making repairs following a gas leak in downtown Charleston, according to the Charleston Fire Department.

The incident at Rutledge Ave was reported just before 12:30 p.m. on Friday, September 15.

CFD on scene of a natural gas leak reported on Rutledge Ave near Broad St. Please avoid the area. — Charleston Fire Dept (@Charleston_Fire) September 15, 2017

Details are limited but we were told just before 2 p.m. that fire crews have cleared the scene of a reported gas leak in downtown Charleston and SCE&G is at the scene making repairs.

Gas leak on Rutledge near Broad St has been secured. CFD has cleared the scene. SCE&G on scene for repairs. — Charleston Fire Dept (@Charleston_Fire) September 15, 2017

