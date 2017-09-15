Coroner: Hunter shoots, kills man she mistook for wild hog

By Published:

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A man has been killed after South Carolina authorities say a hunter using a night-vision scope mistook him for a wild hog.

Anderson County Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman tells news outlets that 40-year-old Kenneth Jason Young of Starr was hunting wild hogs on private land Wednesday night. Boseman says a woman hunting on land nearby saw through her night-vision scope something “on all fours in the grass” and fired a shot, thinking she was aiming for a wild hog.

Boseman says the shot hit Young in the head, killing him. Boseman says foul play is not suspected, and the woman’s name has not been released.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Anderson County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating. No charges have been filed

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s