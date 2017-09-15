Conway bank double murder suspect in federal court

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The man accused of killing two women inside a Conway bank then stealing more than $15,000 made an appearance in federal court Thursday.

Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina, is charged with two counts of murder, one count of entering a bank with the intent to steal, grand larceny, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and felon in possession of a pistol for his alleged actions on August 21.

Police say Council killed Donna Major and Katie Skeen, both CresCom Bank employees, but his court appearance Thursday is in federal court in Florence where he’ll answer for a federal robbery and weapons charge. News13’s Taylor Herlong was in the courtroom during the hearing. Cameras were not allowed in the courthouse, but Herlong says family members for Major and Skeen filled the first three rows of benches in the courtroom.

The judge told Council that the purpose of Thursday’s hearing was to explain the charges brought again Council and appoint an attorney to the alleged killer.

Council was appointed two attornies and waived his rights to a preliminary hearing and a detention hearing, which means Council is not asking for bond. Council did request a probable cause hearing, which is essentially asking another federal judge to review the warrants the federal government brought again Council.

The prosecution said it has not made a decision on whether they will seek the death penalty in the case.

“They, nor we, have had the opportunity to see all of the evidence in this case, and this is not something anyone takes lightly. Now isn’t time to call out what kind of trial this is going to be. We have to review everything,” said 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

The federal charges discussed Thursday include armed bank robbery with a deadly weapon resulting in death and carry and possession of a firearm.

Chief Deputy Solicitor for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office Scott Hixson says Council also has additional state charges against him.

“We anticipate the state charges being served on him, physically given to Mr. Council so he understands the charges that the state of South Carolina – the allegations being made against him, and I think that will come within a week,” said Hixson.

Hixson says Council is being monitored by U.S. Marshalls, and they will look at his security level to see where he needs to be placed.

For now, he will be kept at the Florence County Detention Center.