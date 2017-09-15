Assault charges against USC Guard Felder dropped

By Published:
South Carolina's Rakym Felder (4) reacts after making a three-point basket against Duke during the second half in a second-round game of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Greenville, S.C., Sunday, March 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Assault charges against suspended South Carolina guard Rykym Felder have been dismissed.

Columbia Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons said Felder’s charges were dropped by the city prosecutor. Felder had been charged with third-degree assault and battery stemming from a bar fight. It was Felder’s second arrest since joining the Gamecocks.

Felder is a 5-foot-10 point guard from Brooklyn, New York, who played a pivotal role in the Gamecocks’ Final Four run last spring. He was expected to have a significant role in the backcourt since the team lost three starting guards in Sindarius Thornwell, Duane Notice and P.J. Dozier.

Felder played in 36 of 37 games last season. He had 15 points in South Carolina’s 88-81 upset of No. 2 seed Duke in the NCAA Tournament.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s