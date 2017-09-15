16-year-old missing from North Charleston

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston County deputies are searching for a missing teenager.

Authorities say Karla Isabell Figueroa-Alfaro was last seen at her North Charleston home on Nelson Street September 3.

Her mother told police that she believes Karla climbed through her window early that morning.

The 16-year-old could be with her boyfriend.

She is described as a Hispanic female, standing at 5’6, weighing about 140 pounds. Figueroa-Alfaro has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, contact authorities at 843-743-7200.