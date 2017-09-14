West Ashley homes experience flood third year in a row

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCBD) — People in West Ashley are still drying out after flooding from Tropical Storm Irma. For some, this is the third year in a row they’ve been through flood recovery. One example is Hutton Place off of Ashley Hall Road.

Water rushed the street from the Ashley River Monday. Many of the homes on Hutton Place were built in the 1970’s, but they say they’ve only experienced flooding the past three years.

“What’s causing it? I don’t know,” said Comer Williams, who has lived in his home since 1998.

His backyard flooded during the historic floods of 2015, again during Hurricane Matthew in 2016, but he said the worst came Monday with Tropical Storm Irma.

“It was about to overtake, and go into the window,” said Willimas

The water ruined everything in the first floor of his home, including furniture, electronics, and his classic car trophies…

“It just took over so fast. It just took over the stuff in the room. We just couldn’t get in to save everything,” Williams said.

Now, fans are drying up what they can at Williams’ house. Other neighbors also assess their damage.

They hope that the third time is the last time they’ll see floods.

“Just trying to get through it and trying to hope that everything is welled together. We just have to try to stay prayed up,” Williams said.