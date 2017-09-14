Tornado confirmed near Mount Pleasant during Irma

By Published:
A tornado touched down in Mount Pleasant in Oak Haven Plantation during Tropical Storm Irma, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston. Google map of beginning location.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A tornado touched down in Mount Pleasant during Tropical Storm Irma, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.

The event took place in Oak Haven Plantation on September 11.

Officials said the weak, short lived EF0 tornado was associated with an outer rain band of Tropical
Storm Irma.

It formed over the marsh area between Mount Pleasant and Sullivan`s Island.

We’re told the twister first moved into the south end of Pine Island View Road, then to the eastern ends of Oak Landing Road, and Green Path Lane.

The cyclone then dissipated on Pine Island View Road.

Large tree limbs were taken down, some trees uprooted, and a wooden fence was completely
blown down. No other structural damage was seen.

The tornado was estimated to have lasted only about two minutes before dissipating.

