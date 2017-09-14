Suspects sought in Lake City home invasion

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a home invasion in Lake City, Wednesday evening.

Authorities say at approximately 8:08 p.m. on September 13, deputies responded to Twin Lakes Road where they learned from a husband and wife that two suspects entered their home armed with a handgun.

We’re told the man inside of the home attempted to fight off one of the suspects.

The pair were held at gunpoint and the assailants demanded money.

Williamsburg County EMS examined the man’s wife due to a pre-existing medical condition.

He sustained minor injuries during the altercation.

If you have any information, call the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office at 843-355-6381 ext. 4516.