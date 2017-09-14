Missing woman’s car found abandoned on I-26

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person from Charlotte, North Charleston.

Authorities say, Shawna Jones, 42, left her Charlotte home on August 25 driving her roommate’s red 4-door Mazda 6 with North Carolina tag DHB-5791.

She has not been seen or heard since.

The red Mazda 6 Jones left driving was found abandoned on the I-26 east from 17 Alt ramp on Wednesday, September 6 in Berkeley County.

Jones is described as an African-American woman, standing at 5’6”, weighing 115 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call 911 immediately. You can also call Crime Stoppers in North Carolina at (704) 334-1600 or Detective Tuttle of the Missing Person Unit in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at (704) 336-8340.