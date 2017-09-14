Lowcountry families may be affected by Equifax breach

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — The News 2 I-Team has been following the massive security breach involving credit rating agency Equifax. .

The Federal Trade Commission is now investigating along with other government authorities.

About 143 million Americans were affected by this breach—That’s nearly half the US population.

Charleston small business owner Renee Fincke was one of them.

“We were notified by the company,” Fincke said.

“I know that the company is going to offer a year’s worth of monitoring credit because, basically, it’s all out there: social security, credit card, address,” she said.

Equifax said that it would send letters to about 390,000 of the victims who either had credit card numbers or credit dispute statements affected. Others might still be at risk.

Equifax created a website that allows you check.

You’re also advised to keep an eye on your bank account and other finances. You can request a free credit report.

“You have to kind of be your own detective with your finances. It’s the new normal,” said Fincke.

You can also freeze your credit. To do that, contact the 3 credit agencies (Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion). You can also temporarily lift that freeze if a credit report is needed. A fee may come along with that.