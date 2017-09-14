Just months after recovering from Matthew, Hunting Island is closed again

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – One of the most beautiful places in the Lowcountry also seems to be a target for storms — and Irma is no different.

Hunting Island State Park has taken the brunt of Irma’s wrath. Dozens and dozens are trees are down along with standing water throughout the entire park.

“A lot of our roads are impassable,” says Daniel Gambrell, Park Manager, “We have parking lots that are completely flooded. Some spots we have over three feet of water still standing.”

And the effects of Irma’s floodwaters didn’t stop outside.

“The storm surge also came up far enough that it came up inside our facilities, so we have water damage inside our facilities as well,” Gambrell says.

According to Gambrell, Hurricane Matthew took out the dune system on the island, leaving no protection against the water.

“It just allowed the water to come straight on through and not be impeded at all,” he says.

The park was beaten down by Matthew, leaving it closed for weeks and months on end.

Now because of Irma, the park will be shut down again. And not just until the water subsides, but until the end of 2017 or even into the next year.

“Once we get it all prepared and get it safe, that’s when we will open it back up,” says Gambrell.