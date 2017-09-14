Hurricane Irma sucks water away from shorelines, changing shape of ocean temporarily

LONG ISLAND, Bahamas (WCMH) — Is Hurricane Irma changing the shape of the ocean?

Videos posted to social media appear to show no water in the ocean on Long Island in the Bahamas. But where did the water go?

Washington Post meteorologist Angela Fritz sums it up thus: “Basically, Hurricane Irma is so strong and its pressure is so low, it’s sucking water from its surroundings into the core of the storm.”

It’s a rare sight, she says.

MORE: Interactive tracking map for Hurricane Irma

Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber also says Irma’s low pressure has contributed to this phenomenon, called “hurricane bulge.”

“Hurricane Irma produced extraordinarily low air pressure (27.0 inches) approaching the Leeward Islands, when maximum sustained winds reached 185 mph for a record 37 consecutive hours on Sept. 5-6,” he said. “This exceptionally low pressure acting as a suction force, drawing air and water upwards in the circulation center. Combined with powerful winds driving water farther offshore, sea level lowered dramatically, exposing the ocean bottom. This is known as a ‘hurricane bulge’ and is a rare phenomenon that will only last a short time, before returning to normal.”

READ MORE: Before and after video shows water levels in Tampa Bay

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=2GlWzh2iYR0

Fritz says that in the center of the storm, water is drawn upward by the low pressure. The storm can even change the shape of the ocean’s surface.

Fritz says the water will return to Long Island as the storm abates.

I am in disbelief right now… This is Long Island, Bahamas and the ocean water is missing!!! That's as far as they see #HurricaneIrma wtf pic.twitter.com/AhPAonjO6s — #ForeverFlourish (@Kaydi_K) September 9, 2017

READ MORE: More than 50 animals left tethered to trees in advance of Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma batters Florida View as list View as gallery Open Gallery FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: Trees bend in the tropical storm wind along North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard as Hurricane Irma hits the southern part of the state September 10, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The powerful hurricane made landfall in the United States in the Florida Keys at 9:10 a.m. after raking across the north coast of Cuba. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: A car sits abandoned in storm surge along North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard as Hurricane Irma hits the southern part of the state September 10, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The powerful hurricane made landfall in the United States in the Florida Keys at 9:10 a.m. after raking across the north coast of Cuba. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: Large waves produced by Hurricane Irma crash into the end of Anglins Fishing Pier September 10, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The category 4 hurricane made landfall in the United States in the Florida Keys at 9:10 a.m. after raking across the north coast of Cuba. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 10: In this NOAA-NASA GOES Project handout image, GOES satellite shows Hurricane Irma as it makes landfall on the Florida coast as a category 4 storm as Tropical Storm Jose (R) moves west in the Atlantic Ocean taken at 11:45 UTC on September 10, 2017. As Irma heads up Florida's west coast its leaving hundreds of thousands of residents without power as more than 100,000 people have taken refuge in shelters and millions have evacuated the area. (Photo by NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images) FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: A U.S. flag is tattered by winds produced by Hurricane Irma September 10, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The category 4 hurricane made landfall in the United States in the Florida Keys at 9:10 a.m. after raking across the north coast of Cuba. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: A crane tower is seen after part of it collapsed from the winds of Hurricane Irma on September 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida. Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys as a Category 4 storm on Sunday, lashing the state with 130 mph winds as it moves up the coast. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: An awning is torn from a building from the high winds of Hurricane Irma on September 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida. Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys as a Category 4 storm on Sunday, lashing the state with 130 mph winds as it moves up the coast. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: Palm trees are blown around in the high winds from Hurricane Irma on September 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida. Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys as a Category 4 storm on Sunday, lashing the state with 130 mph winds as it moves up the coast. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)