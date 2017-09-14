Gov. McMaster to tour hard-hit Edisto Beach to survey Irma damage

Edisto Beach, SC (WCBD) Wednesday afternoon, Governor Henry McMaster will tour Edisto Beach with the town’s mayor Jane Darby to view damage from Tropical Storm Irma.

After the tour, Governor McMaster will address the media.

The Department of Transportation flew over coastal counties to get a survey of Irma’s damage, officials said Edisto Beach was one of the hardest hit areas.

Right now 2 1/2 feet of sand covers Palmetto Boulevard, and at least 50 workers from the Department of Transportation are working to clear it out.

“We are basically utilizing all of our existing man power that is available at the state level,” said Christy Hall, the state’s Secretary of Transportation.

Hall estimates crews will have to use 1,200 dump trucks to clear the sand, they plan to remove it from the road and push it into a storage area.

In addition to the sand, water remains on some of the roads in Edisto, officials said some of it is receding off some of the roads and then draining into lower areas. Right now we’re told some areas and utilities are completely underwater.