Florida family rescued from car submerged in water during Hurricane Irma

WFLA STAFF Published:

LAKELAND, FL (WFLA) — A stranded family with small children was rescued from a car submerged in water as Irma pummeled the city of Lakeland, Florida.

Lakeland officers received an emergency call at 12:30am Monday in reference to a family stranded in a car with water up to the seats.

Courtesy: Lakeland Police Department

When officers arrived, they found a family of four, including two a 6-month-old child and a 10-month-old child, stranded in the car. Police said the water had reached the kid’s car seats.

The officers were able to get the family out of the car safely and back to their house. No one got hurt.

“When you become a police officer you hope you make a difference in the lives of others. Tonight, there is no doubt these officers made a difference,” the department said in a Facebook post.

