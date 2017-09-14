Deputies: NC waitress added fake tips to customers’ cards

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — A now-former waitress at the Outriggers 21 restaurant in Sneads Ferry was entering unauthorized tips for herself on customer’s credit cards, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said.

Bertha Jean Ayers, 38, of Sneads Ferry, was arrested Sunday and charged with 10 counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense.

The restaurant contacted law enforcement on Aug. 28 after several customers reported receiving unauthorized charges on their credit cards, and the business went back and checked their receipts.

Deputies said Ayers was entering false tips over a two-week period between Aug. 16 and Aug. 28.

She was taken before the magistrate and given a $7,500 unsecured bond.