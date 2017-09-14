Berkeley County man wanted on several charges

By Published: Updated:

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on several charges.

Mathais Arthell Parker, 31, of Summerville is wanted for:

  • Driving Under Suspension
  • Evading Arrest
  • Fail Stop for Blue Light
  • Habitual Traffic Offender
  • Possession With Intent to Distribute Methamphetamines
  • Possession of Meth.
  • Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle

Authorities say Parker was last known to live in the area of Lilac Lane in the Summerville area of Berkeley County.

He is described as a white man, standing at 5’6″, weight about 140 pounds.

If you have any information, call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4465 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

