Berkeley County man wanted on several charges

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on several charges.
Mathais Arthell Parker, 31, of Summerville is wanted for:
- Driving Under Suspension
- Evading Arrest
- Fail Stop for Blue Light
- Habitual Traffic Offender
- Possession With Intent to Distribute Methamphetamines
- Possession of Meth.
- Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle
Authorities say Parker was last known to live in the area of Lilac Lane in the Summerville area of Berkeley County.
He is described as a white man, standing at 5’6″, weight about 140 pounds.
If you have any information, call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4465 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.