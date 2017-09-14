Berkeley County man wanted on several charges

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on several charges.

Mathais Arthell Parker, 31, of Summerville is wanted for:

Driving Under Suspension

Evading Arrest

Fail Stop for Blue Light

Habitual Traffic Offender

Possession With Intent to Distribute Methamphetamines

Possession of Meth.

Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle

Authorities say Parker was last known to live in the area of Lilac Lane in the Summerville area of Berkeley County.

He is described as a white man, standing at 5’6″, weight about 140 pounds.

If you have any information, call the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4465 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.