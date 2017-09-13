Teen tries to get away from police, faces weapon charges

On September 12th, officers were on proactive foot patrol in the area of Whipper Barony Drive when they observed a male run with a gun in his hand as officers approached.

Charleston police advised that the gun in question was large and appeared to have an extended magazine.

The suspect was taken into custody as he attempted to scale a fence to elude police.

A Springfield XD40 with an extended magazine containing 4 rounds and one in the chamber was recovered.

The 16 year old suspect was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Firearm by a Minor and lodged at the Department of Juvenile Justice.