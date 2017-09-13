Do you know these 2 wanted for a Georgetown attempted murder?

The Georgetown Police Department and Crime Stoppers need your help locating Khryshard Levonte Harrison aka Cross and Khrystopher Leonarde Harrison.

The two are wanted for attempted murder for shooting Terrence Thompson on September 5, 2017 while at 203 North Merriman Rd, Georgetown which is located near Mingz’ Bar.

The victim was transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital for treatment and later transferred to the Medical University in Charleston for further treatment. Both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. The suspects are believed to be in the Georgetown or Myrtle Beach area.

If you recognize the suspect or know something about this case, you can provide information anonymously. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

Please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372), 843-554-1111, text your tip to CRIMES (274637) and begin the text with TIPCSL or visit their website.