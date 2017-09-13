DHEC urging residents to report damages, coastal erosion following Irma

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD) – Residents impacted by Tropical Storm are being urged to report any damages to the South Carolina Department of Health and Control.

Damage to buildings, structures and properties can be reported using the MyCoast website and mobile application.

The information received will help DHEC with prioritizing post-disaster damage assessment in coordination with coastal counties and municipalities.

A hotline has also been set up to address questions regarding repairs and maintenance, anyone with specific questions for DHEC can call 803-898-8192.

DHEC has also issued emergency orders to local governments to allow property owners along the immediate beachfront to conduct renourishment, sand scraping or install sandbags to provide temporary protection to structures from wave uprush.

These orders are effective through November 6th of this year, however is a property is still considered in danger after that time, property owners can request individual emergency orders to extend the time for protection.

DHEC has also issued an emergency order for marine debris removal to allow the public to remove boats and debris from the critical areas of the state.

The public should report waterway debris, including vessels and structures, to their local emergency management officials at the county or municipal level.

Copies of these orders and other information related to coastal erosion and damage can be found here.