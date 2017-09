Charleston police are investigating a robbery that happened at around 12:20am Thursday morning at

in West Ashley.

Police are now looking for Stanley Bernard Edwards Jr. in connection to the robbery.

Edwards is wanted for Assault and Battery 1st Degree and Strong Armed Robbery for his involvement.

Anyone with information can call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD detective or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.