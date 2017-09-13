Charleston officials investigating shooting

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting that occurred in the 7600 block of Winchester Street near North Oakridge Circle.

According to initial reports, the victim was standing on his front porch when a gold colored car drove up and fired multiple shots striking the victim several times.

The victim was transported to Roper North Hospital for medical treatment. The shooting occurred shortly after 12:00 p.m. Our detectives are on scene. Our detectives do not have any information on suspects at this time.

This investigation is on-going.

We do have a crew on the way and will bring you the latest here and on air as it becomes available.