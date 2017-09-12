West Ashley homeowners sick of flooding

Tuesday homeowners in West Ashley were frustrated from dealing with flooding in their homes for the third time in as many years.

News 2 spoke with homeowners in the Hickory Farms neighborhood off Bees Ferry who couldn’t get their mail and some couldn’t leave for work because of the flooding.

The homeowners we spoke with say they’re disappointed the city hasn’t fixed the problems since they first experience major flooding in 2015. Many blamed development for the flooding

“We are just fed up,” Randy Haley said. “Looking and talking doesn’t help us one bit. We need someone to get out here and do something.”

The News 2 I-Team spoke with city leaders about the issues. The spokesman says the city’s engineers believe drainage in the area is working properly, but the city also hired a third party engineering firm for a second opinion. Their study will be ready at the end of October.