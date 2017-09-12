V.A. hospital patrol officer rescues family floating in Charleston flood waters

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — Charleston Police say they made a dozen water rescues Monday as Tropical Storm Irma made its way through the area.

Lt. Daryl Stark on the Ralph H. Johnson V.A. Medical Center police force says he also helped a family in distress.

The medical district surrounding the hospital was flooded. Some parts had 2-4 feet of flood waters.

Lt. Stark was on patrol around the hospital when he saw a car drive into the deep water.

A couple and their child were inside.

“So, I went ahead and exited my vehicle and went into the water to assist them. I was able to get the child through the driver’s side of the vehicle, and get it to the mother that was now on dry land,” Stark said.

He said the father climbed out the window onto Stark’s back.

Everyone made it to dry ground, but he says he couldn’t do it without the public’s help.

“There were also people who responded from the hotels …So it was a community effort. It wasn’t just me alone. It was the citizens,” said Stark.