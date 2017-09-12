Standoff on James Island after report of shot fired

JAMES ISLAND, SC — Charleston County deputies responded to a report of a shot fired on the 1300 block of Camp Road Tuesday night, leading to a standoff with the suspect.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect shot at his neighbor’s feet during some kind of altercation.

SWAT is on the scene as deputies work for a peaceful resolution. The sheriff’s office says it has not been able to make contact with the suspect who is barricaded inside a home.

Deputies have the 1300 block of Camp Road blocked off.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android.