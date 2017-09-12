School districts reopen after Irma

Charleston County School District

Charleston, SC — Charleston County School District will reopen for school tomorrow, Wednesday, September 13, 2017, at the regular start time with the exception of the following sites:

• West Ashley Head Start

• Jane Edwards Elementary

• Minnie Hughes Elementary

West Ashley Head Start, Jane Edwards Elementary, and Minnie Hughes Elementary do not have power at this time; however should power be restored at these campuses today; an updated communication will be sent out to those school communities by 8 p.m. this evening.

All buses and bus routes will RUN as scheduled on Wednesday; and our Office of Nutrition Services is ready to provide meals at all open campuses.

School and district administrators are aware that a few families may experience hardships as a result of Hurricane Irma’s impact, and will work with those families on an individual basis.

Thank you for your support of Charleston County School District.

Berkeley County School District

(MONCKS CORNER)- Berkeley County School District (BCSD) staff and students will return to school Wednesday, September 13.

Schools and offices will operate on our regular schedule. School bus pick up will operate on a normal schedule and BCSD employees are to report at their regular time to receive students. The scheduled late-in for secondary schools has been canceled.

School menus will be adjusted back by three days to account for food received and prepare for delivery of food items this week.

Before school and after school care programs will continue normal operations. Athletics and extracurricular activities will also all resume their normal schedule.

The safety and security of our students and staff is our number one priority so if your child is unable to return to school safely, please contact your child’s school. Additionally, if any employee is unable to return to work safely that employee should contact his or her supervisor immediately.

Check back to Counton2.com for more school district updates.