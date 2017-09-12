Roads across the Lowcountry begin to re-open; many remain closed

Related Coverage Closed roads throughout the Lowcountry

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD) – Many roads throughout the Lowcountry were closed Monday due to flooding, fallen trees and low power lines, while there are still closures in place others are re-opening.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the City of Charleston Peninsula is still experiencing severe flooding, police are discouraging unnecessary travel right now.

CHARLESTON

Huger Street between King Street and Meeting Street

King Street between Moultrie and Huger Streets

Coming Street at Spring Street

Romney Street between Morrison Drive and Meeting Street

Ashleytown Center Drive at Savage Street

Calhoun Street from Meeting to East Bay Streets

Alexander Streets between Calhoun Street and George Street

Laurens Street between Anson Street and East Bay

Hagood Street between Fishburne Street and the Crosstown

Harbortowne Road and Grand Concourse Street

Rutledge Avenue at Simmons Street

Island Park Drive at Fairbanks Drive

Riverland Drive between Central Park and Folly Road

Daniel Island Drive at Nowell Creek Bridge

Fort Johnson Road at Folly Road

Rushland Landing Road at River Road

Ashley River Road (HWY 61) between Frontage Road and Glendale Drive

Bees Ferry Road between Still Shadow Drive and HWY 61

Anson Street between Calhoun Street and Hasell Street

Ashley Crossing Drive

The Crosstown (in both directions)

