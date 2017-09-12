Roads across the Lowcountry begin to re-open; many remain closed

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD) – Many roads throughout the Lowcountry were closed Monday due to flooding, fallen trees and low power lines, while there are still closures in place others are re-opening.
According to the Charleston Police Department, the City of Charleston Peninsula is still experiencing severe flooding, police are discouraging unnecessary travel right now.
CHARLESTON
- Huger Street between King Street and Meeting Street
- King Street between Moultrie and Huger Streets
- Coming Street at Spring Street
- Romney Street between Morrison Drive and Meeting Street
- Ashleytown Center Drive at Savage Street
- Calhoun Street from Meeting to East Bay Streets
- Alexander Streets between Calhoun Street and George Street
- Laurens Street between Anson Street and East Bay
- Hagood Street between Fishburne Street and the Crosstown
- Harbortowne Road and Grand Concourse Street
- Rutledge Avenue at Simmons Street
- Island Park Drive at Fairbanks Drive
- Riverland Drive between Central Park and Folly Road
- Daniel Island Drive at Nowell Creek Bridge
- Fort Johnson Road at Folly Road
- Rushland Landing Road at River Road
- Ashley River Road (HWY 61) between Frontage Road and Glendale Drive
- Bees Ferry Road between Still Shadow Drive and HWY 61
- Anson Street between Calhoun Street and Hasell Street
- Ashley Crossing Drive
- The Crosstown (in both directions)
For more road closures, please visit: http://gis.charleston-sc.gov/road-closures/
