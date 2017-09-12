Roads across the Lowcountry begin to re-open; many remain closed

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD) – Many roads throughout the Lowcountry were closed Monday due to flooding, fallen trees and low power lines, while there are still closures in place others are re-opening.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the City of Charleston Peninsula is still experiencing severe flooding, police are discouraging unnecessary travel right now.

CHARLESTON

  • Huger Street between King Street and Meeting Street
  • King Street between Moultrie and Huger Streets
  • Coming Street at Spring Street
  • Romney Street between Morrison Drive and Meeting Street
  • Ashleytown Center Drive at Savage Street
  • Calhoun Street from Meeting to East Bay Streets
  • Alexander Streets between Calhoun Street and George Street
  • Laurens Street between Anson Street and East Bay
  • Hagood Street between Fishburne Street and the Crosstown
  • Harbortowne Road and Grand Concourse Street
  • Rutledge Avenue at Simmons Street
  • Island Park Drive at Fairbanks Drive
  • Riverland Drive between Central Park and Folly Road
  • Daniel Island Drive at Nowell Creek Bridge
  • Fort Johnson Road at Folly Road
  • Rushland Landing Road at River Road
  • Ashley River Road (HWY 61) between Frontage Road and Glendale Drive
  • Bees Ferry Road between Still Shadow Drive and HWY 61
  • Anson Street between Calhoun Street and Hasell Street
  • Ashley Crossing Drive
  • The Crosstown (in both directions)

