CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The parking lot at the Citadel Mall flooded during Tropical Storm Irma.

Water was approaching the parking lot from several different sides on Monday evening.

Several people observed the flooding including Boze Brewer who works near the mall.

“We’ve been flooded here before but this has been a major flood here,” said Brewer.

The mall was closed on Monday because of the storm.